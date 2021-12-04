Rihanna Wore an Extreme Miniskirt in the Dead of Winter

On Friday, the singer stepped out wearing the tiniest miniskirt in the dead of winter while heading to the Basquiat exhibit at Christie's in New York City alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The purple metallic mini matched her heeled knee-high boots and sunglasses, and she paired the look with a black T-shirt and layered gold necklaces. The only item offsetting the winter chill was an oversized red, white, and purple puffer coat lined in faux fur that she threw on over her outfit.