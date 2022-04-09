Rihanna Stepped Out for a Late-Night Dinner in Elevated PJs

Throughout the entirety of her pregnancy, Rihanna has resisted the urge to throw all sartorial caution to the wind and wear tent dresses, tunic tops, or even maternity jeans (she found a cooler alternative). But that doesn't mean she's against being comfortable. Just look at her latest outfit, for example.

Last night, Rih stepped out for a late-night dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills in elevated pajamas that were the perfect compromise for when you're hungry, but don't want to get dressed up. For the outing, she wore an extra-long blue satin PJ shirt with only one buttoned fastened, exposing her bump and a pair of teeny-tiny cotton shorts below. Glittering Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace, and a Balenciaga mini handbag injected an extra dose of bad gal glamour to the otherwise lounge-about ensemble.

Rihanna's natural curls were swept up into a high ponytail and her skin was glowing. Which, according to the singer herself, is likely a combination of pregnancy glow and Fenty Beauty. Last month, during an interview with Elle, the mom-to-be revealed that makeup has helped enhance her radiant complexion throughout her pregnancy.