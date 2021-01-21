Rihanna Nailed the Exposed Bra Look While Dining at Katie Holmes' Boyfriend's Restaurant
BRB, stocking up on Savage x Fenty.
Leave it to Rihanna to dine in style.
On Monday, she was photographed eating at Emilio's Ballato in N.Y.C., the restaurant run by Katie Holmes's boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Jr. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pop star could be seen bundling up for the winter weather in a long brown fur coat, light wash blue jeans, a baseball cap, and protective face mask. She also doubled up with another green coat and a matching button-up shirt, unbuttoned to give us an excellent bra moment (what else do you expect from the Savage x Fenty founder?).
Rihanna appears to be a longtime fan of Emilio's Ballato — Vanity Fair reports that her photo is posted up on the wall of the restaurant as a frequent visitor.
While outdoor dining remains open in N.Y.C., indoor dining was shut down last month after coronavirus cases began surging in the city again. At the time, Vitolo, Jr. had some choice words for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, calling him a "fuck face" and blaming the governor for putting the city's restaurants out of business.
At least he can still count Rihanna as a customer?