Rihanna Danced in Lingerie to Kick Off Valentine's Day Countdown
"Cupid could NEVA!"
Valentine's Day came three weeks early for Rihanna — or maybe the rest of the world is just behind?
On Sunday, the singer and businesswoman shared a video of herself dancing in a hotel room wearing sheer black Savage x Fenty lingerie. Rihanna twerks, unlaces her mesh skirt, and rolls on a pair of matching gloves, taking a moment to give viewers a champagne toast.
"Cupid could NEVA!" the multi-hyphenate captioned her sexy post. "#ValentinesDayCountdown."
If pre-Valentine's Day sales were RiRi's intention, we have a feeling she's meeting her goal. In just 15 hours the video's amassed nearly 4.5 million likes — and hey, those gloves are only $10 …
Last week, Rihanna gave us another aspirational lingerie moment, stepping out in a green blouse unbuttoned to expose her bra.
And who could forget Rihanna in all-red lace and latex (and $2 million worth of bling).
We bow down to our Valentine's Day queen.