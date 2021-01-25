Rihanna Danced in Lingerie to Kick Off Valentine's Day Countdown

"Cupid could NEVA!"

By Isabel Jones
Jan 25, 2021 @ 9:58 am
Advertisement

Valentine's Day came three weeks early for Rihanna — or maybe the rest of the world is just behind?

On Sunday, the singer and businesswoman shared a video of herself dancing in a hotel room wearing sheer black Savage x Fenty lingerie. Rihanna twerks, unlaces her mesh skirt, and rolls on a pair of matching gloves, taking a moment to give viewers a champagne toast.

"Cupid could NEVA!" the multi-hyphenate captioned her sexy post. "#ValentinesDayCountdown."

If pre-Valentine's Day sales were RiRi's intention, we have a feeling she's meeting her goal. In just 15 hours the video's amassed nearly 4.5 million likes — and hey, those gloves are only $10 … 

Last week, Rihanna gave us another aspirational lingerie moment, stepping out in a green blouse unbuttoned to expose her bra.

RELATED: Rihanna Nailed the Exposed Bra Look While Dining at Katie Holmes's Boyfriend's Restaurant

And who could forget Rihanna in all-red lace and latex (and $2 million worth of bling).

We bow down to our Valentine's Day queen. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com