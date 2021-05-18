Rihanna Wore a Crochet Halter Bra and Matching White Skirt to Dinner
My “shot-girl summer” mood board.
Everyone start taking notes because Rihanna just served some major summer fashion inspiration. She was spotted in Los Angeles on her way to the ever-popular and Kardashian-approved dinner hot spot Nobu in West Hollywood on Monday.
The "Umbrella" singer wore a plunging white crochet bra top and matching mini skirt with side cutouts, topped with a sporty velour zip up sweatshirt in different shades of green. She completed the look with very long layered gold necklaces, a green cylinder-shaped mini purse, and white lace-up heeled sandals. The singer also stayed safe with a matching green face mask.
She also accessorized the look by going back to her short pixie cut, which she had appeared to left behind when she debuted Bantu knots on Instagram last week.
Rihanna has been teasing new music for months now, and a source told The Sun that new music is on the horizon. "Rihanna has been secretly working on new music for a long time and her ninth album has finally come together," the source said. "She has kept fans waiting for a long time — and the pandemic slowed things up even more."
The source also added that a music video to go along with the new music can also be expected. "The project is still tightly under wraps but Rihanna will be filming a new music video in Los Angeles in July," they said. "Raja has been brought on board by Rihanna and her team, and he will be flying out to oversee everything."