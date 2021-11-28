Rihanna Just Wore Pajama Bottoms with a Butt Cleavage Cutout
We're calling it, 2021 was the year of the cutout. From pants with hole-punched hips to cold-shoulder tops with a twist, there's no denying that skin was, well, in. But leave it to none other than Rihanna to take the already sexy trend to an even more risqué level.
On Saturday, the singer modeled several looks from Savage x Fenty lingerie line on Instagram. In the first few photos, RiRi posed in blue plaid short shorts with a lace waistband, a matching bra, and an oversized button-up shirt. She paired the look with box braids and minimal makeup — including a glossy lip and dewy skin.
It wasn't until the final slide in her Stories that Rihanna debuted pajama bottoms with a chaotic butt cleavage cutout. From the front, the tartan-patterned pants look like your average pajamas, but from the back, they were anything but (no pun intended). The cheeky cutout was accompanied by an adjustable tie from behind.
The open-back PJs are just one of many new pieces in Rihanna's holiday collection. Earlier this month, the fashion designer shared her latest campaign photos for Savage x Fenty wearing a plunging purple lingerie set comprised of a keyhole cutout lace bra, a matching thong and garter belt, and thigh-high stockings. "holiday szn bout to be Xtra af," she wrote alongside the snapshots. In a separate post, she uploaded a video from the same photoshoot, captioning the clip: "All he want for Christmas."
Tis the season, indeed.