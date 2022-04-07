Rihanna Paired a Bra Top with an Ultra Low-Rise Maxi Skirt

Another day, another incredible Rihanna maternity outfit. After stepping out in everything from sexy crop tops to a bright pink minidress over the past month, the singer decided to switch it up by throwing on an ultra low-rise maxi skirt to grab dinner in Malibu.

On Wednesday, Rihanna was spotted out to eat at celebrity hotspot, Nobu. The star dressed in casual-chic attire for the outing and wore a velvet navy blue maxi skirt with a matching racerback bra top. Rih accessorized her look with a coordinating Los Angeles Fire Department hat that tamed her long curls, a blue and white shoulder bag, white Adidas sneakers, and two beaded necklaces.

Aside from serving stylish maternity looks, Rihanna also received a major honor this week: she was featured on Forbes's annual "World's Billionaires List" for the first time ever. The Fenty Beauty founder was originally named a billionaire by the outlet in August 2021, but her current net worth of $1.7 billion is what led to her debut on this year's list.

The mom-to-be spoke to Extra when she first received her billionaire status last year and admitted that though it's a bit scary to be put on such a "pedestal," she's hopeful her new self-made status can inspire others.