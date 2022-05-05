Rihanna Wore a Bra Top and Denim Skirt For a Date Night With A$AP Rocky The soon-to-be parents attended the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Rihanna Green and Purple Pants Shirt and A$AP Rocky 2022 Fenty Beauty and Skin Credit: Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are fitting in all their date nights before their baby arrives. On Tuesday, the businesswoman and her rapper boyfriend attended Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Rihanna stuck to her maternity style M.O. with a green bra and a low-rise distressed denim skirt with super high leg slits. She wore a blue leather varsity jacket on top and accessorized with layered necklaces. Her hair was pulled into several ponytails and braids with face-framing strands in the front. Rocky coordinated with Rih in his own iteration of the varsity jacket with a graphic tee and lace-up jeans. RELATED: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Had a Rave-Themed Baby Shower The expectant parents posed for a photo with comedian Michael Blackson who later shared the image to Instagram jokingly writing, "I thought I was going to have to deliver a baby last night backstage at the Hollywood bowl." Much to many fans's disappointment, the fashion icon was unable to attend the Met Gala on Monday, though she was still there in spirit — and hologram. Vogue unveiled a virtual marble statue of Rih from her May cover on the publication. She posted the video of the installation to Instagram writing, "Shut down the met in marble! what's more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute!"

