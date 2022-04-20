Rihanna Paired a Blonde Bob With a White Corset In Her Latest Lingerie Campaign
Rihanna is the queen of ever-changing hairstyles and pulling off each and every look effortlessly. So it should come as no surprise to fans that Rihanna had a blonde, blunt bob up her sleeve.
In the most recent campaign from the billionaire's lingerie company Savage X Fenty, Rih sported a platinum bowl cut that she paired with a white cutout corset and matching underwear. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces, as well as matching hoop earrings, rings, and bangles. Shimmery eyeshadow and a pink glossy lip accompanied the look.
The brand debuted "Savage Spring Break" in a '90s music video-style Instagram clip. The advertisement, which was filmed prior to Rihanna's pregnancy, captured party-goers arriving at a gathering in a vintage car modeling the company's looks before the Bad Gal herself joined on the dance floor.
"Run thru ya town just to shut it down 💥," the label captioned their post.
Rihanna is currently preparing for the arrival of her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's first child. Throughout her pregnancy, the singer has redefined maternity style with iconic pregnancy looks that included sheer lingerie, minidresses, and bump-baring crop tops.
Earlier this month, the singer told Vogue that was her goal from the start. "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'" she told the outlet. "I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."
She added, "I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women."