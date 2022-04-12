Rihanna Posed in a Bathtub Wearing Nothing But a Necklace

It's been nearly three months since Rihanna first revealed her pregnancy during that famous New York City stroll, and little did we know back in January just how many trendy maternity looks she'd serve us in the coming months. With Rih's rumored due date right around the corner, the singer commemorated her first pregnancy (and her redefining of maternity fashion that came along with it) the way only Rih could — by filling the May issue of Vogue with her sexiest maternity looks to date.

In one image from the photoshoot, Rihanna posed in a bathtub wearing nothing but a glitzy Boucheron necklace. While lounging in the tub, the singer rested her hands behind her head and relied on strategically placed suds to cover everything but her round bump that poked out of the water. Rih swept her hair into an effortless updo to keep it dry and accessorized with Chopard stud earrings to finish the minimalistic moment — but that's nowhere near where the sexy looks stopped.

Rihanna VOGUE Credit: Annie Leibovitz/VOGUE

On the actual cover, the singer posed in a sheer red lace catsuit with matching opera gloves and heels. The other nearly-naked photos in the shoot showed her lounging in only a black coat and belly chain, posing in a pair of Savage x Fenty briefs accessorized with a white comforter and heels, and wearing a sheer black veil and coordinating sheer bodysuit.

During the interview, the billionaire and fashion icon talked about how she's handled the highs and lows of pregnancy, the process of letting her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, out of the friend zone, what to expect from her next highly-anticipated album, and her unabashed take on maternity style. "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle," Rihanna told Vogue. "I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

Rihanna VOGUE Credit: Annie Leibovitz/VOGUE