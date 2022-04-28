Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Had a Rave-Themed Baby Shower

Well, it's official: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's unborn child is already exponentially cooler than all of us — not that we expected anything less.

According to HipHollywood , the first-time parents-to-be reportedly hosted a baby shower in honor of Rihanna's pregnancy and upcoming birth last Friday. While many of the event's details remained private (those on the star-studded guest list weren't allowed to record video or take photos during the event), pictures of the custom T-shirt party favors that surfaced on Twitter revealed the lavish party's on-brand theme: Rave Shower.

The T-shirts, which read "I Went To Rih & Rocky's Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt" in yellow, pink, and blue font, were reportedly just one of the souvenirs guests received at the neon-themed event. The shirts featured black-and-white childhood photos of both expecting parents and were covered with hearts and stars in the same pastel colors as the text.

The couple's celebration came just days after A$AP was arrested at the Los Angeles airport. Upon returning from a vacation with Rih in her home country of Barbados, the rapper was taken into custody for suspicions of assault with a deadly weapon connected to a November 2021 shooting. He was later released on $550,000 bail, and Rihanna has yet to speak publicly on the incident. Despite the arrest, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the singer will continue to "do anything" for those she loves.