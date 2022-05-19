Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Welcomed Their Baby
Following an iconic pregnancy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents.
The billionaire businesswoman and her boyfriend have welcomed their baby. A source close to the couple has confirmed the news to People, adding that the family is now at home in Los Angeles.
"Rihanna is doing well," the insider said. "They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom."
Over the last few months, Rih constantly singlehandedly redefined maternity style. We're talking bump-baring crop tops, lace lingerie looks, and sheer, naked outfits. Although the singer looked absolutely flawless, she told Elle that the third trimester was no joke. "Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges."
This is the first child for both Rih and A$AP, who revealed their pregnancy back in January with the most over-the-top announcement. Fashion photographer Diggzy captured the two walking hand-in-hand in a snowy New York City as Rihanna wore a vintage, bright pink Chanel puffer that she left open in the midsection to show off her growing bump.