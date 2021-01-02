Rihanna Just Clapped Back at a Fan Asking About Her Next Album
New year, new music?
Only two days into 2021, and fans are already demanding a new album from Rihanna. But nagging the singer for an update got them nowhere.
On Friday, RiRi shared two photos of herself posing by a pool in a gold bikini top, a matching skirt, and lace-up heels. "New year's resolution: apply the pressure," she captioned the sexy snaps. Meanwhile, fans — who have been waiting for Rih's ninth studio album for more than a year — saw this as the ideal opportunity to request new music.
"Resolution should be releasing the album," suggested one fan, to which Rihanna clapped back: "This comment is sooo 2019. grow up." She added, "2021 energy."
Fenty's style director, Jaheel Weaver, also chimed in, writing, "Speaking of pressure, it's the album for me."
Rihanna shut him down just as swiftly. "Phuck u," she replied.
In February, Rihanna revealed that she enjoys keeping her fans on pins and needles. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she teased an update about her next album with a "to be continued."
"I like to antagonize my fans a little bit," she offered as an explanation for her no-answer answer. "Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back." We're ready, when you are, Rihanna.