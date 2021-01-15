Rihanna Wore $2 Million Worth of Rubies and Jewels For a Savage X Fenty Ad

Happy (almost) Valentine's Day to us.

By Kimberly Truong
Jan 15, 2021 @ 10:33 am
No one does it like Rihanna.

In the spirit of Valentine's Day (which somehow is just around the corner), the goddess herself has blessed us with a new holiday-themed Savage X Fenty lingerie line — and a decadent new ad campaign to go with it.

In photos and videos released this week, Rihanna not only flawlessly models the red lace and latex lingerie — according to Page Six, she wears $2 million worth of rubies and jewels for the new ads.

Page Six reports that she wears two different necklaces from Hammerman Jewels — a seven-row collar and a chandelier style dripping with pear-shaped stones — worth over $2 million combined, as well as pieces from Lang Antiques, including two giant ruby rings and a duo of matching bracelets, worth around $35,000 each.

If million-dollar jewels aren't exactly your priority right now, you can still channel Rihanna's energy in the set she wears in the ads — including the "Candy Hearts" bralette ($39.95), G-string ($22.95) and garter ($39.95).

