Rihanna Wore $2 Million Worth of Rubies and Jewels For a Savage X Fenty Ad
Happy (almost) Valentine's Day to us.
No one does it like Rihanna.
In the spirit of Valentine's Day (which somehow is just around the corner), the goddess herself has blessed us with a new holiday-themed Savage X Fenty lingerie line — and a decadent new ad campaign to go with it.
In photos and videos released this week, Rihanna not only flawlessly models the red lace and latex lingerie — according to Page Six, she wears $2 million worth of rubies and jewels for the new ads.
Page Six reports that she wears two different necklaces from Hammerman Jewels — a seven-row collar and a chandelier style dripping with pear-shaped stones — worth over $2 million combined, as well as pieces from Lang Antiques, including two giant ruby rings and a duo of matching bracelets, worth around $35,000 each.
If million-dollar jewels aren't exactly your priority right now, you can still channel Rihanna's energy in the set she wears in the ads — including the "Candy Hearts" bralette ($39.95), G-string ($22.95) and garter ($39.95).