Did Rihanna Just Tease New Music?
She's also celebrating her album Anti becoming the first by a Black female artist to spend five years on the Billboard200.
Please don't stop the music, Rihanna. After five years, the singer may be giving the people want they want: new music.
The singer and makeup and lingerie mogul teased the idea of a new song coming as she celebrated her album Anti becoming the first album by a Black female artist to spend five years on the Billboard200 chart.
The creator of Fenty Beauty took to Instagram to announce the history making moment.
"grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle," she wrote. "congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team."
One fan commented what the rest of us were already thinking: "celebrate by releasing a song !!" To which the "Pon de Replay" singer replied, "I think I should" with a "soon" emoji. She then followed that comment up with "Just 1 tho lol." But hey, we will take whatever we can get.
In January, the Savage x Fenty creator celebrated the five-year anniversary of the release of Anti by posting a video montage of some of her music visuals to Instagram. "thank you navy!" she wrote.