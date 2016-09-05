Rihanna Looks All Loved Up in a Heart-Shaped Fur Cape in N.Y.C.

Is Rihanna trying to tell us something? Amid the swirling rumors of her potential romance with rapper Drake—they just got matching tattoos!—the "Work" singer stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing a bold outfit that hinted she might be in love.

The 28-year-old singer took home the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards last weekend, and Drake's speech about her left the Internet buzzing. Everyone (ourselves included) wants to know whether the two stars are officially an item, and if Rihanna's latest outfit doesn't scream "love," we're not sure what does. She was spotted out in N.Y.C. wearing a stunning red Yves St. Laurent cape that's bright red and shaped like a heart. The Barbadian singer paired the bold piece with tiny denim shorts, a black baseball cap, and black lace-up heels.

Rihanna seemed to be particularly fond of the ensemble, because she wore it again the next morning as she took to the streets of the Big Apple to feed the birds. One of her friends captured the comical sight on Snapchat for us to see.

"Seriously? I'm walking down the street and see this big red heart feeding birds," her friend says while filming.

A video posted by Rihanna Snapchat 🎈 (@rihchat) on Sep 5, 2016 at 8:31am PDT

A video posted by Rihanna Snapchat 🎈 (@rihchat) on Sep 5, 2016 at 8:32am PDT

RELATED: Rihanna Thanks Drake for Touching VMAs Speech: "I Love You for That"

Is Rihanna's new favorite outfit indicitive of her love life? We're dying to know.