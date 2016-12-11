Rihanna as a Janitor? The Pop Star Gets in Costume on the Set of Ocean's Eight

It's not quite the fashion statement Rihanna is used to making, but she's still working it! The 28-year-old singer, who's known for her outside-the-box style, was spotted on the set of Ocean's Eight wearing a full janitor's costume—you've got to see the pics!

Rihanna is starring in the all-female reboot of the hit movie Ocean's Eleven, and it looks like she's going to be doing some undercover work in the film. She was spotted on set wearing a blue janitor's jumpsuit and pushing a cart of cleaning supplies—perhaps scoping out the venue for her team's heist? The "Work" singer had her hair in long dreadlocks and pulled back from her face as she got in character.

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

She's working the getup, but it's certainly a stark contrast from the last time we saw the star. Rihanna recently returned from a trip to the Caribbean, where she met up with Prince Harry while wearing a gorgeous outfit. Her white blouse, wide-leg pants, and pointed white pumps meshed together flawlessly.

#WorldAIDSDay. Couldn't believe how easy this was to get tested and find out my status on the spot! So easy you can order your own kit and do it at home! #ProTESTHIV Thank you Prince Harry for this initiative! It will really make a difference in the fight against HIV and AIDS A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:05am PST

RELATED: Prince Harry Met Rihanna in Barbados ... and Now Our Week Is Complete

Rihanna is just one of the numerous female celebrities who will appear in the star-studded movie. She'll be joined by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and more. Ocean's Eight is scheduled to be released in 2018.

VIDEO: See Rihanna's Beauty Transformation