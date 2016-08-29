Rihanna Slays in an Olive Fringed Jumpsuit at a VMAs After-Party with Drake

In true Rihanna fashion, the 28-year-old songstress gave the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards much of its energy and many a fashion moment. This year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner captured the gaze of a nation as she donned a collection of gorgeous and characteristically eclectic ensembles—ranging in style from fishnets and bra tops to formalwear. However, one look that didn't make the airwaves—and quite possibly may have been RiRi’s hottest look of the night? Her outfit for a VMAs after-party.

The Anti singer donned a plunging, sheer mossy green jumpsuit to attend a party at N.Y.C.'s Up & Down club for festivities held in her honor and hosted by her record label Roc Nation. Rihanna complemented the drapey, fringe-heavy look by piling her hair into a tight bun and wore a pair of oversize gold hoops, a matching lime-colored Sarara Couture choker, and a pair of metallic golden-green pumps.

Also in attendance for the celebration alongside Rihanna was Drake, just hours after he gave his touching VMAs speech-cum-declaration of love. The rapper also retooled his look for the after-party, ditching his tuxedo for a casual jeans-and-tee ensemble, save for the blue graphic jacket and gold chain he added to the outfit. Black Timberland boots completed his look.

According to People, Drake stayed by Rihanna's side through the night at Up & Down, where the pair partied until after the club's closing.