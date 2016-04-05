The Internet Is Freaking Out Over What Rihanna Did in Stilettos

Subway grates everywhere—meet your match.

While it's not unusual to strut down the streets of New York City and get your favorite stiletto heel stuck in the crevice of a subway grate, that is simply not a concern for Rihanna. The "Work" crooner sent Twitter into a frenzy (particularly the Rihanna Navy) when photos popped up of her in a blue button-down top and shorts walking effortlessly on a grate in her sky-high black, pearl-embellished Miu Miu stilettos. "Jesus can walk on water but can he do this," one fan tweeted, posting a split shot of the feat.

Jesus can walk on water but can he do this pic.twitter.com/0jYrS2fv2I — ♡ JULISSA ♡ (@QueenIdle) April 3, 2016

Others simply called her a "magical unicorn." We call it giving life (and hope) to stiletto lovers everywhere.

If Rihanna's grate-crossing outfit looks familiar, there's a good reason. This was the same outfit she wore to pick up her Rock Star Award at BET's Black Girls Rock Friday, pairing the look with a tan fur coat from Miu Miu's fall '16 collection and a bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana clutch as well.

It's incredibly humbling to be honored at @BlackGirlsRock with the BGR #RockStarAward and to share the room with so many beautiful and intelligent ladies!!! Watch #BlackGirlsRockBET tonight at 8/7c. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 5, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

A true rock star indeed.