Rihanna Redefines Sporty Chic at VMAs Rehearsal

She might still be swooning over Drake's latest profession on love—we certainly are—but that's not stopping Rihanna from perfecting her upcoming MTV Video Music Award performance and looking good while doing so. Not only is Rihanna scheduled to perform at the VMAs tonight, but she'll also be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, a prestigious accolade given to musicians who have made a profound impact on the industry. (No wonder she wants her time on stage to be flawless.)

The 28-year-old singer was spotted leaving Madison Square Garden yesterday after a pre-show rehearsal, and she looked casually chic in her sporty outfit. She was wearing a black bodysuit that laced up the front with black lace-up leggings. She threw a pair of black sports pants over the ensemble, but left the legs unbuttoned for a too-cool vibe. The "Too Good" singer finished off the look with a pair of black combat boots, a black baseball cap, a black-and-white checkered bag, and circular sunglasses—and that's how you do sporty chic, ladies and gentlemen.

RELATED: Here's Everyone Performing at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Rihanna is scheduled to be the opening act at the VMAs, so make sure to tune in to watch her sing, dance, and undoubtedly own the stage.