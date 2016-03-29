This Is How Rihanna Gives a "Phresh Out the Runway" Tracksuit a Rock Star Twist

As presented on Gucci’s spring 2016 runway, creative director Alessandro Michele gave the tracksuit a fresh, modern spin with look 46, which honored the ‘70s thanks to its mix of floral embroidery on the jacket and pants that were styled with a pastel pink, chiffon-like blouse with a ruffled, bow-adorned collar and a bold red flower to boot. Yes, the women inclined to make such a purchase may very much fall into the ladies who lunch category, but oftentimes pop stars are also among the mix.

On Monday night in New York City, “Work” singer Rihanna hit the streets of the Big Apple and took the fresh-from-the-Milan-runway look for a rock-n-roll spin. The Anti crooner, who’s anticipating her second Brooklyn stop on her world tour Wednesday night, ditched the fanciful pink top and instead lent a ‘90s-inspired flair to the tracksuit with a plain black tee and dainty chokers. Yes, her friendly but don’t-mess-with-me attitude was on full display, but it’s her accessories—a fully tattooed right hand wrist helps add an edge of cool, too—that took the getup to the next level. She styled the green two-piece with pointed-toe white pumps and a strategic mix of rings and bracelets that matched her bold red lip and parted dark black locks.

PHOTOS: Rihanna's Best Red Carpet Looks

If Rihanna’s recent outings prove anything, it’s that sweatpants are the new black.