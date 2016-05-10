Work, Work, Work, and You Might Be the Next Recipient of Rihanna’s New College Scholarship Program

Despite her tough, cannot-be-messed with attitude, 28-year-old pop star Rihanna understands the importance of giving back. That’s why the Anti crooner took to Instagram on Monday to announce a new Global Scholarship Program offered through her Clara Lionel Foundation, a charitable organization she founded in 2012 (in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite) that seeks to uplift those in underprivileged communities across the globe.

So what exactly does the new program seek to do? Lucky recipients will receive an award ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to put towards their college education in the United States. The applicants must be citizens or natives of Brazil, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana, or Jamaica, and, of course, must have been already accepted into college and maintain a 2.5 GPA each semester once awarded.

Think you know an eligible student who’d benefit from the scholarship? Visit claralionelfoundation.org for more details—the deadline for submission is June 10, 2016—and watch the video above to learn how Rihanna and the Clara Lionel Foundation are truly helping others.