Did Rihanna Just Give the Best Response Ever to Body Shamers?

When it comes to life lessons, Rihanna seems to follow one golden rule: Don't let haters get you down.

The songstress, who never seems to take herself too seriously, appeared to clap back at body shamers in the best way when she shared a post on Instagram Monday. In it, the rapper Gucci Mane stands in a split shot, with one side of the photo showing him shirtless and heavier in 2007, and the other revealing a slimmer, shirtless, and tattoo-covered version of himself in 2017. It reads "If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane."

😢 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

In jest, Rihanna captioned the meme with a sliding tear face emoji. While she didn't say exactly what she was referring to, it's clear the "Love on the Brain" songstress has way more to do than worry about others' perception of her appearance.

Rihanna not only just dropped another Fenty x Puma collab, but she's been traveling around the world rocking oversized belted looks that will probably spark a trend. One of our faves so far? A denim-on-denim belted, off-the-shoulder Matthew Adams Dolan jean jacket paired with a matching deconstructed skirt, a bold red lip, Dior logo bag, and nude heels.

Keep the unbothered slayage coming, girl.