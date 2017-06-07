11 Times We Ignored Basketball to Watch Rihanna in the Sidelines

The 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors are well underway, with Game 3 of the 7-game series going down at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio tonight. And, even if basketball isn't among your interests, we're willing to bet Rihanna is.

VIDEO: Sorry Boys! Rihanna Stole the Show During the NBA Finals Game

The Barbadian singer, street style icon, and soon-to-be makeup designer already has an impressive resume. But between shutting down red carpets and sidewalks everywhere, the earth-bound goddess known as RiRi finds the time to steal the show at sporting events as well. Specifically, NBA games.

Rihanna is no stranger to a courtside seat and has proved herself a bonafide NBA superfan through the years. While she's made her feelings about Lebron James more than clear, including writing his number in sunscreen on her stomach, history shows that the Grammy winner has enjoyed a basketball game no matter who's playing.

Keep scrolling for a photo study on Rihanna's full-blown fandom–and look out for her courtside throughout the remainder of the series. Lebron James and Steph Curry, who?