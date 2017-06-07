11 Times We Ignored Basketball to Watch Rihanna in the Sidelines

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty
Lindsay Dolak
Jun 07, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

The 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors are well underway, with Game 3 of the 7-game series going down at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio tonight. And, even if basketball isn't among your interests, we're willing to bet Rihanna is. 

VIDEO: Sorry Boys! Rihanna Stole the Show During the NBA Finals Game

The Barbadian singer, street style icon, and soon-to-be makeup designer already has an impressive resume. But between shutting down red carpets and sidewalks everywhere, the earth-bound goddess known as RiRi finds the time to steal the show at sporting events as well. Specifically, NBA games. 

Rihanna is no stranger to a courtside seat and has proved herself a bonafide NBA superfan through the years. While she's made her feelings about Lebron James more than clear, including writing his number in sunscreen on her stomach, history shows that the Grammy winner has enjoyed a basketball game no matter who's playing.

Keep scrolling for a photo study on Rihanna's full-blown fandom–and look out for her courtside throughout the remainder of the series. Lebron James and Steph Curry, who? 

1 of 11 Noel Vasquez/GC Images

March 6, 2016

Ri enjoyed herself at a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. 

Advertisement
2 of 11 Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty

February 15, 2015

Rihanna looks on during the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden.

3 of 11 Noel Vasquez/GC Images

May 15, 2014

Donning a bright pink pixie cut, the pop star got into the game at Staples Center between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Advertisement
4 of 11 Noel Vasquez/GC Images

May 9, 2014

RiRi and her BFF Melissa Forde attend a playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement
5 of 11 James Devaney/GC Images

April 27, 2014

The Grammy winner tries on a foam finger for size at a playoff game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. 

Advertisement
6 of 11 James Devaney/ GC Images

April 25, 2014

The statuesque singer attends another game of the same playoff series at the Barclays Center. 

Advertisement
7 of 11 Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty

January 6, 2014

Cara Delevingne joins in on the fun with Rihanna for a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks at the Barclays Center. 

Advertisement
8 of 11 Noel Vasquez/Getty

November 22, 2013

A young Lakers fan and son of talent agent Ari Emanuel enjoys Rihanna's company at a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. 

Advertisement
9 of 11 David Alvarez/NBAE/Getty

April 21, 2013

The singer shows her love for Lebron during Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at American Airlines Arena when he played for the Miami Heat. 

Advertisement
10 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty

February 20, 2011

A red-headed Rihanna bonds with an adolescent Justin Bieber during the All-Star game at the Staples Center. 

Advertisement
11 of 11 James Devaney/WireImage

December 7, 2009

RiRi shows the full range of emotions during a game at Madison Square Garden between the Portland Trailblazers and the New York Knicks. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!