Rihanna's Rihanna-est Met Gala Looks

When it comes to fashion—and perhaps more importantly, reinvention—no one holds a candle to the ever-evolving muse we call Rihanna.

Since establishing herself as a force in the music industry at just 16 years old, RiRi (now 30), has become a record-breaking artist, a successful designer, businesswoman, beauty boss, and an indisputable red carpet innovator.

Rihanna’s sartorial innovation has shone on red carpets the world over, but never more brightly than at the annual Met Gala.

Since 2007, RiRi has taken the event as an opportunity to showcase her personal flair, adhering to theme while also making it her own. Whether donning a 55lb (!) canary yellow Guo Pei confection with a train that might as well read “fire hazard” across the hem, or keeping it classic in a sleek LBD, we never know quite what to expect next from the singer’s Met Gala oeuvre.

This year, Rihanna will co-host the fête with fellow tastemakers Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, tackling the theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. 

Whatever RiRi ends up wearing on the first Monday in May, we’re sure it’ll be a moment of true FASHUN.

Scroll down below to see every look Rihanna has worn to the Met Gala.

2007: "Poiret: King Of Fashion"

The singer gave her floor-sweeping Georges Chakra halter gown some BadGalRiRi flair with a set of fishnet gloves. 

2009: "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion"

Rihanna adopted the menswear trend this year, setting the flashbulbs aglow in a Dolce & Gabbana suit.

2011: "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" 

Perhaps the least daring of Rihanna's many sheer looks, the singer paid tribute to Alexander McQueen in—er, Stella McCartney.

2012: "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations"

RiRi made a case for crocodile in this effortlessly chic Tom Ford gown.

2014: "Charles James: Beyond Fashion"

The daring fashion icon bore her toned abs on the red carpet in Stella McCartney separates.

2015: "China: Through the Looking Glass"

Rihanna made a truly memorable entrance in a canary yellow Guo Pei gown/cape/carpet/what have you.

2017: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between"

The Anti singer stood out from the crowd in a textured floral frock by Comme des Garçons.

