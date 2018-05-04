Rihanna's Rihanna-est Met Gala Looks

When it comes to fashion—and perhaps more importantly, reinvention—no one holds a candle to the ever-evolving muse we call Rihanna.

Since establishing herself as a force in the music industry at just 16 years old, RiRi (now 30), has become a record-breaking artist, a successful designer, businesswoman, beauty boss, and an indisputable red carpet innovator.

Rihanna’s sartorial innovation has shone on red carpets the world over, but never more brightly than at the annual Met Gala.

Since 2007, RiRi has taken the event as an opportunity to showcase her personal flair, adhering to theme while also making it her own. Whether donning a 55lb (!) canary yellow Guo Pei confection with a train that might as well read “fire hazard” across the hem, or keeping it classic in a sleek LBD, we never know quite what to expect next from the singer’s Met Gala oeuvre.

This year, Rihanna will co-host the fête with fellow tastemakers Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, tackling the theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Whatever RiRi ends up wearing on the first Monday in May, we’re sure it’ll be a moment of true FASHUN.

Scroll down below to see every look Rihanna has worn to the Met Gala.