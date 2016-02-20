13 Times Birthday Girl Rihanna Looked Like a Real-Life Princess

2015 Jon Kopaloff
Olivia Bahou
Feb 20, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Rihanna may be known as “Bad Girl RiRi,” but she certainly knows her way around girly style. The star, who turns 28 today, can look edgy in a ripped tee and biker boots one day, and be pretty in pink the next.

2016 is shaping up to be a big year for the singer, from the surprise release of her album ANTI to her highly-anticipated performance at the 2016 Grammys. In honor of this red-hot star’s big day, we pulled together all of the times that Princess RiRi looked like royalty IRL.

From her massive train at last year’s Met Gala to her princess gown at the 2015 Grammys, this star can pull off a regal gown like no other. Scroll through all of the gorgeous looks to relive Rihanna’s best style moments from this year.

Happy birthday, RiRi!

1 of 13 2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

She glittered in Dior.

RiRi shined in a gold Christian Dior gown at the second annual Diamond Ball for Clara Lionel Foundation.

2 of 13 Pok Imaging Digitial Photography, LLC

She rocked a crown-like 'do.

At the artwork reveal for her new album ANTI, the singer rocked a half-up hairstyle reminiscent of a tiara.

3 of 13 Getty Images

Even Her Outerwear Is Elegant.

Just like Kate Middleton, Rihanna knows the power of a topper and let her printed coat take center stage.

4 of 13 Foc Kan©

Her cape was fit for royalty.

At the Christian Dior show in Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna looked royal in a pink Dior haute couture cape and a stunning updo.

5 of 13 2015 WireImage

She can pull off puff sleeves.

At the launch of her fragrance RiRi by Rihanna, the star proved she could wear off-the-shoulder gowns as well as any Disney princess.

6 of 13 Getty Images

She turns gowns into street style.

Just like we'd do if we were royalty, Rihanna rocks a floor-length gown for dinner out.

7 of 13 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Her Met Gala gown was truly regal.

Rihanna attended the Met Gala in a stunning Guo Pei gown with an extravagant train.

8 of 13 2015 Jon Kopaloff

She can rock a princess cut.

At the premiere of her animated film Home, Rihanna worked a princess-cut gown and a topknot like a true royal.

9 of 13 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She wears jackets over her shoulders like a pro.

Bad girl RiRi proves she has a girly side with this bow-covered two-piece set.

10 of 13 2015 Star Max

She knows her way around white.

Rihanna proved that white can make as much of an impact as any bold color.

11 of 13 2015 Raymond Hall

She can pull off a monochrome pastel.

Rihanna mastered the art of the monochrome look with this pastel pink suit and fur topper.

12 of 13 Getty Images

She can pull off full-length fur

At a Fendi after party, RiRi rocked princess-pink coat.

13 of 13 2015 Jon Kopaloff

She embraces tulle.

Rihanna stole the show at the 2015 Grammy Awards when she wore an extravagant off-the-runway gown straight from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture's spring 2015 show. 

