13 Times Birthday Girl Rihanna Looked Like a Real-Life Princess

Rihanna may be known as “Bad Girl RiRi,” but she certainly knows her way around girly style. The star, who turns 28 today, can look edgy in a ripped tee and biker boots one day, and be pretty in pink the next.

2016 is shaping up to be a big year for the singer, from the surprise release of her album ANTI to her highly-anticipated performance at the 2016 Grammys. In honor of this red-hot star’s big day, we pulled together all of the times that Princess RiRi looked like royalty IRL.

From her massive train at last year’s Met Gala to her princess gown at the 2015 Grammys, this star can pull off a regal gown like no other. Scroll through all of the gorgeous looks to relive Rihanna’s best style moments from this year.

Happy birthday, RiRi!