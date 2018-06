1 of 4 Stephan Maloman of Maloman Photographers

Getting to "I Do"

It was love at first sight for Richard Hamilton, 32, a shooting guard for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, who spotted his future wife, TJ Lottie, 30, while on vacation in 2005 at the Casa Grande Suite Hotel in Miami. After asking where Lottie worked in L.A., he courted her with phone calls and flowers until the two started dating.



After three years together, the couple returned to Casa Grande to celebrate Lottie’s birthday—or so she thought. Instead, Hamilton showed her a video that he’d made with their son. “At the end of the video, I recorded Deuce shouting, 'Mommy, please say yes!’” he says.