Riccardo Tisci Is Back at It Again with Another Must-Have Nike Collaboration

Damn, Riccardo!

The Givenchy creative director is known for his love of street wear and athletic designs that attract attention off the court. So for his third, and seemingly most expansive project with Nike yet, the 41-year-old Italian talent both embraced the simplicity of the swish (we presume Kanye West will love this new crop) and paired it with a head-turning print: florals.

Officially dubbed NikeLab x RT: Training Redefined, this beyond-accessories collection—which is part of the Nike Innovation Summit that introduces new, Olympics-approved products—features look-at-me graphic items of clothing that are not just perfect for breaking a sweat in, but can help you take on the athleisure trend with bravado. The pieces are inspired by Olympic athletes, hence the inclusion of the brand’s technologies like Dri-FIT and Flyknit.

The collection, which includes men’s and women’s jackets, shorts, tights, crop tops, is first set to drop in July with a black and white assortment, while the colorful floral prints (they include flowers from across the globe) will debut in August. You can sign up for alerts as to when they'll become available here. In the shots below, which according to Tisci’s gram were photographed by Inez and Vinoodh, two bronzed and uber muscular models show off the staples flawlessly.

NIKE RT ⭐️⭐️⭐️@nikelab @nike @inezandvinoodh @sanyarichiross #ashtoneaton #brazil #ilovebrazil #nikert #nike2016 A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Mar 17, 2016 at 6:18am PDT

THE SUMMER OF SPORT-TRAINING REDEFINED @nikelab @nike #nike2016 #nikert NIKERT A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Mar 17, 2016 at 9:52am PDT

"It was interesting....a little bit of a difficult process because to make something that is very dynamic, to do sport and to do activity, and make it strongly recognizable—a fashion statement—is not easy," Tisci said in a statement. "But we achieved something that's amazing. There's a lot of sensuality.

Tisci wins the gold for this one.