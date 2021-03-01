Renée Zellweger Wore a Couture LBD to the Golden Globes
The four-time Golden Globe winner was a presenter at the 2021 ceremony.
It's hard to believe that just over a year ago, celebrities were walking the red carpet sans face mask, basking in the glow of critical acclaim and expensive skincare products.
And so was the case for Renée Zellweger, who won her fourth Golden Globe at last year's ceremony. The Judy star strolled the red carpet in a pale blue strapless Armani gown with a thigh-baring slit and glittery silver trim.
This year, Zellweger returned to the Globes' stage as a presenter. The seven-time Golden Globe nominee kept to some of her favorite details with a black Giorgio Armani Privé gown — sticking to her go-to Globes designer — in her first public appearance of the year, arriving in an inky black dress with a sweetheart neckline and subtle high-low hem. She paired the black dress with matching pointy pumps. It wasn't too different from her previous looks, down to the shoes and the strapless neckline.
Zellweger typically shies from the spotlight when she isn't promoting a big project, but there's good news for the actress's fans. Earlier this month, Deadline announced that Zellweger was set to star in and executive produce NBC's limited true-crime series The Thing About Pam.