Renée Zellweger Wants Another Bridget Jones Movie as Much as You Do

It looks like the rom-com renaissance is upon us (thanks to Sandra Bullock and Bridgerton's homage to the greats), so it makes sense that one of the genre's OGs, Renée Zellweger, is ready to get back to the action. Though she was speaking about her new show, The Truth About Pam, she couldn't help but bring up one of her most beloved roles, the singular (and once-single) Bridget Jones, and how much she'd love to bring her back.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Zellweger said that since there's new source material, it makes complete sense for a Bridget Jones comeback. Zellweger brought the titular character to life back in 2001 with Bridget Jones's Diary and was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar, SAG Award, and Golden Globe that year.

"Oh, Jess. I hope so. I hope so," Zellweger said of a possible third installment of Jones' hijinks. "I mean, it's fun, you know, she's so much fun. I love being in her shoes. I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It's just so much fun. And I find her so endearing, you know, he self-deprecating sort of determination."

She went on to explain how much she loves the character — and how much she relates to her. For many fans, Bridget Jones was the first time they saw Zellweger on the big screen.

"I love her. And I think it's really rare to get to follow a character through different stages in her life. And in a way that we find her relatable, because she parallels our own life experiences at that time," she said. "Yeah, I hope so. I mean, Helen did write another book, so there's that, you know. We'll see."

Zellweger is currently on the small screen with The Thing About Pam, where she has transformed completely — something she did way back for Bridget, too — to play a "murdering Midwestern mom."