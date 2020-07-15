Jim Carrey Said That Renée Zellweger Was His "Last Great Love"
He mentions her in his book, Memoirs and Misinformation: A Novel.
Even though Renée Zellweger and Jim Carrey only dated for a year, that year seemed to have enough of an impact on the actor for him to mention her in his book, Memoirs and Misinformation: A Novel. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Stern asked Carrey about a passage in his book, which stated that Zellweger was his "last great love." People notes that though the book isn't an actual memoir and is, in fact, a work of fiction, Carrey says that a lot of what he wrote is based on reality, including everything he said about Zellweger.
"She definitely was special to me, very special, I think she's lovely," Carrey told Stern.
When Stern asked him whether or not he regretted the relationship and how short-lived it was — the two started dating in 1999 after meeting on the set of Me, Myself & Irene — he said that he doesn't regret anything in his life.
"I don't have those things, but I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me," he added.
While they were dating, Carrey said that he was drawn to how grounding Zellweger was. He said that she was "real" and that was part of what he loved about her.
"She's a very connected person. She thinks having a good time is renting a U-Haul and taking furniture to Texas. She's real in that way and I absolutely love it," Carrey told Entertainment Weekly in 2000.
As for Zellweger, she said it wasn't love at first sight, but that their relationship started to heat up after filming wrapped and rumors of their romance started making the rounds.
"I liked him, a lot, but you're not going [to the set] for the love connection," Zellweger told CNN. "When the picture wrapped, we'd spoken a couple of times on the phone and then all those rumors came out that I was dating him. I was so mad. I said, 'No, it's not true.' And then I went home [...] and I went, 'God, I do miss him.'"