Renée Zellweger Still Wears Her Texas Longhorns Hat Almost Every Day

I feel so lucky to have grown up in Texas. I was born in Katy, a close-knit community with all the small-town charm you can imagine. Since football is such a huge part of the culture down there, I was a cheerleader in junior high and high school, and I was always watching games with my dad and brother. Then, when I was in college at UT [the University of Texas at Austin], my wardrobe was almost all Longhorns gear: T-shirts, hats, everything. They say, “You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the girl,” and it’s true. Twenty-three years later, I still wear my favorite Texas Longhorns hat almost every day. When I put it on, it feels like a worn-in pair of jeans. And wherever I go in the world, people will come up and share their own Texas story. Sometimes they’ll even throw up the UT “Hook ’em Horns” hand signal at me, which always makes me smile.

