Renée Zellweger Has Been Carrying the Same Handbag for 16 Years

She may be getting rave reviews for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, but Renée Zellweger has been dazzling us onscreen for decades. That’s why we decided to bring some of her most iconic characters back to life for our Beverly Hills shoot. She revisited Bridget Jones (wearing a silk Fendi jacket as pajamas) and Nurse Betty (in a white Mugler jacket), while a lacy Dior dress recalled her style in Cold Mountain and a crystal-embroidered ensemble nodded to Chicago. After our final photo, Zellweger changed into off-duty attire and threw on her signature University of Texas at Austin baseball cap. “You can get a lot of miles on a good T, good jeans, and a good boot,” she said.

Having admired Zellweger's low-key real-life style — and, of course, her glamorous red carpet fashion — for years, we were eager to find out what's currently ranking with our December cover star. Here are 11 of her favorite things, from the bag she's been wearing for 16 years to her top travel spots.

Go-To Designers

"Hervé Pierre, Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Carolina Herrera, and Ulyana Sergeenko."

Haircare Hero

“This dry shampoo is good in a pinch, and it doesn’t smell like fruit salad or car-wash air freshener.”

Must-Have Jewelry

“I’m more comfortable with less jewelry, but I love rings from David Webb and David Yurman.”

Top Travel Spots

“It depends on the day! I love going to Paris, New York, London, Toronto, Amsterdam, Austin, Charleston, and New Orleans.”

Best Bag

"I got this Tod's bag as a gift in 2003 and haven't taken it off since. It weighs nothing and carries everything. It's magic. I can carry not only the contents of my day's necessities, but also a computer, a script, a large water bottle, a floor-length down parka and snow boots all at once."

Skincare Secret

"Skin Up Electronic Device and Hydrating Elixir."

Cool Kicks

"I run in a pair of Brooks, and then I've had the same pairs of Adidas and RED campaign Converse for 20 years."

Lip MVP

"Nars Pigalle Matte Lipstick."

Red-Carpet Repeat

“I would re-wear my Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress from the London première of Bridget Jones’s Baby.”

Quick Pick-Me-Up

"Living Libations Frankincense Best Skin Ever."

Ultimate Splurge

“I have an expensive gym membership that enables me to go wherever I want in the world.”