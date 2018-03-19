whitelogo
Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger
Videos
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Judy Garland in a New Biopic
Mar 19, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Movies
9 Festive Movies to Watch Over the Holiday Break (That Aren't
It's a Wonderful Life
)
Dec 25, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
25 Stars Who Suffer from Imposter Syndrome
Dec 08, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Renée Zellweger Denies She Gave Harvey Weinstein "Sexual Favors"
Dec 07, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Renée Zellweger Will Portray Judy Garland in a Biopic About Icon's Last Years
Oct 23, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Renée Zellweger Wore a Strapless LBD for Her Night Out
Oct 20, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Renée Zellweger Chose a Little Yellow Dress for Her Red Carpet Return
Oct 13, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Renée Zellweger Still Wears Her Texas Longhorns Hat Almost Every Day
Oct 11, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Transformations
Renee Zellweger's Changing Looks
Apr 25, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Holidays & Occasions
Ranking Pop Culture's Most Memorable Bunnies—from Adorable to Nightmarish
Mar 31, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox, and More Celebs Step Out for the ALS Walk
Oct 17, 2016 @ 9:45 am
Street Style
Renée Zellweger Shows Off Her Toned Figure in an All Black Athleisure Outfit
Oct 12, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Watch Renée Zellweger React to James Corden's
Bridget Jones's Baby
Audition
Sep 22, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Renée Zellweger Gets Real About Her Experience with Fame on Netflix's
Chelsea
Sep 21, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon and Renée Zellweger Are the Prettiest BFFs in New Instagram Photo
Sep 19, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Renée Zellweger and Patrick Dempsey Talk Crazy First Jobs
Sep 16, 2016 @ 9:45 am
Red Carpet
Renée Zellweger Looks Ultra-Chic at the New York Premiere of
Bridget Jones's Baby
Sep 13, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Watch Renée Zellweger Heavyweight Wrestle Jimmy Fallon in a Robot Sumo Suit
Sep 13, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Red Carpet
Renée Zellweger Looks Radiant Flanked by Her Handsome Costars at the German Premiere of
Bridget Jones's Baby
Sep 08, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Red Carpet
Renée Zellweger Makes an Elegant Statement in Satin at the
Bridget Jones's Baby
World Premiere
Sep 06, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Movies
These Are the 10 Movies to Watch in September 2016
Sep 01, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Renée Zellweger on the Media's Obsession with Aging in Hollywood: "This Conversation Perpetuates the Problem"
Aug 24, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Movies
22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
