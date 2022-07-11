Regé-Jean Page Had Some Words for People Who Body-Shamed Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wore an absolutely gorgeous hot pink (Barbie pink, if you will) gown to the Valentino haute couture show in Rome over the weekend, and even though she clapped back at critics who had choice words for her look, she managed to get the Duke of Hastings himself on her side. Page Six reports that Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page came to Pugh's defense on Instagram, sharing a photo of her in the gown and writing, "What. Is. So. Terrifying?"

Page encouraged his followers to read Pugh's comments about the situation and added his own words for anyone thinking that they had any right to disparage Pugh's fashion choices.

"Take a look at yourself fellas," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Then take a look at your mates and step up when it's time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word."

"The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men," he continued. "So do your bit, cos [sic] the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone's sake."

"It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," Pugh wrote over the weekend after trolls called her outfit "vulgar."

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous," she said the outfit, before adding, "wasn't before, during, or even now after. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise."