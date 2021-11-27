Reese Witherspoon Posed for a Rare Family Photo with Her Three Kids

We've said it once a hundred times, and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon's kids are her clones.

Need further proof? Look no further than the actress's latest family photo with her husband Jim Toth and their 9-year-old son Tennessee, as well as her two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe — Ava, 22 and Deacon, 18.

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! 🍂🧡🍁," Witherspoon captioned the sweet snapshot with her mini-mes. In the photo, Reese, who wore a green floral dress, posed in between Toth and Deacon, with her youngest son standing in front of his mom. Meanwhile, Ava smiled at the opposite end of the frame, and showed off her new pink hair.

Reese is fully aware of her strong family genes. In the December issue of InStyle, she opened up about looking just like her 22-year-old daughter. "I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I'm so proud of her," she said, adding: "She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother." The Oscar-winner went on to reveal that Ava sometimes confides in Zoë Kravitz, who also gets mistaken for her famous mom Lisa Bonet. "We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot. Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, 'Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about,' Reese explained. "I mean, that's another mother-daughter combo that's like identical twins."