Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Celebrated Their Son Deacon's 18th Birthday with a Rare Family Photo

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are officially the proud parents of not one, but two adult children. On Saturday, the exes — who also share daughter Ava, 22 — celebrated their son Deacon's 18th birthday together, and to commemorate the occasion, they posed for a rare family photo during the festivities.

"Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," Ryan wrote alongside several snapshots of himself and Reese with their son on Instagram. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I'd say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)." In the photos, Deacon sat in between his parents with a birthday cake in front of him. And while he may be the spitting image of his father, Deacon matched with his mom in all-black.

Reese replied in the comments section, "So proud of our boy … I mean our ADULT Son! 😮❤️."

She also shared a touching tribute to her own grid. "How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!! One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends," the actress captioned a gallery of photos of Deacon — including one with the family dog and another with his younger brother Tennessee. "My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars ✨ 🥺❤️🎂."