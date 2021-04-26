Reese Witherspoon Wore a Red Halter-Neck Gown With a Surprising Accessory to the Oscars
The Oscar-winning actress is presenting this evening.
Reese Witherspoon has arrived.
The Oscar winner, who took home the prize for Best Actress in 2006, graced the red carpet at the 2021 ceremony on Sunday evening in a deep red Christian Dior halter-neck gown. The dress featured an ombré of reds, maroon, and burgundy pleats and was finished off with a black belt with a square gold buckle.
She shared behind-the-scenes looks of her Oscar prep on her Instagram Stories, including close-up shots of her Bulgari jewelry and clutch options. While not every shimmering bauble made it onto the red carpet, she and her team did choose a set of dangling earrings, a pair of huge rings, and a geometric bracelet that echoed the shape of the CD buckle on her belt. Witherspoon's Instagram post also featured a cameo from her Big Little Lies co-star, Laura Dern.
Witherspoon is presenting this evening, marking the first time in five years that she's attended the annual awards ceremony. Of course, her sartorial legacy speaks for itself. The last time Witherspoon walked the Oscars' carpet was in a strapless royal purple Oscar de la Renta gown with a ruffled top and structured bodice.
The Morning Show star won an Oscar for her acclaimed performance in Walk the Line 15 years ago. She accepted the vaunted award in a vintage beaded off-white Christian Dior gown.
There's no winning or losing for Witherspoon tonight, but in our minds her Dior dress has already swept every category.