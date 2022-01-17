Reese Witherspoon Had a Twinning Moment With Someone That's Not Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon just had a twinning moment on Instagram, but this time it surprisingly wasn't with her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe …or her son Deacon. Instead, the actress matched outfits with the family's French bulldog Minnie Pearl.

In an adorable snapshot posted to her grid, Reese and the pup wore identical black and white striped sweaters while posing together inside their home. Though their outfits were the same, Reese added a few more accessories to hers, including a gold chain necklace, matching hoop earrings, and a swipe of light pink lipstick.