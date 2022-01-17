Reese Witherspoon Had a Twinning Moment With Someone That's Not Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon just had a twinning moment on Instagram, but this time it surprisingly wasn't with her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe…or her son Deacon. Instead, the actress matched outfits with the family's French bulldog Minnie Pearl.
In an adorable snapshot posted to her grid, Reese and the pup wore identical black and white striped sweaters while posing together inside their home. Though their outfits were the same, Reese added a few more accessories to hers, including a gold chain necklace, matching hoop earrings, and a swipe of light pink lipstick.
"I've lost the plot," she captioned the sweet photo.
Seemingly jealous that her mom has found herself a new twin, Ava wrote in the comments section, "Do I need to buy a striped sweater too?? 👀❤️" Reese replied back with a firm "yes."
Witherspoon is also a dog mom to labradors Major and Hank and American bulldog Lou. Minnie Pearl was adopted three weeks after The Morning Show star revealed that her dog Pepper passed away in October 2020. "Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one," Reese wrote alongside a photo of the puppy posing in the grass — the first of many cute appearances.