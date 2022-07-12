Reese Witherspoon's Barbiecore Dress Is Giving Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde character Elle Woods became synonymous with monochromatic pink 'fits — from her frilly poolside attire to her badass courtroom wrap dress. Now, over 20 years later, Barbiecore is arguably the biggest trend of the summer. And the actress just channeled the two icons with her latest red carpet look.

On Monday the actress and producer attended the New York City premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing (which she produced and adapted from Delia Owens's 2018 novel of the same name) in a bubblegum pink midi dress by Emilia Wickstead with a ruched midsection, breezy shin-length skirt, and square neckline. She paired the vibrant frock with Aquazurra gold sandal heels and a matching bangle and rings by Irene Neuwirth.

Her signature blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled into gently tousled beach waves (perfected by hairstylist Kylee Heath), and she finished off the look with a pink lip, of course (courtesy of makeup artist Romy Soleimani).

Witherspoon shared an Instagram Reel that documented her getting-ready process. "It's premiere time! Let's celebrate! @CrawdadsMovie🥂 🦐🎬," she captioned the post.

The film, which hits theaters tomorrow (Wednesday, July 13), stars Normal People actress Daisy-Edgar Jones as Kya Clark alongside of Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Straithairn, and Michael Hyatt. In 2018, Witherspoon picked the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club before deciding to adapt it into a film with Lucy Alibar, who wrote the screenplay. "Shortly after, one of my very dearest friends and closest collaborators called me and said, 'So we make it into a movie? And I was like, 'Yessss! That would be amazing!" she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.