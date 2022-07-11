Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Just Had the Most Relatable Mother-Daughter Beauty Moment

And Ava showed off some new ink.

Published on July 11, 2022
Reese Witherspoon White Dress and Ava Phillippe Teal Dress Sunset Photo
Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Thanks to their practically identical looks and very relatable moments, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are everyone's favorite mother-daughter duo. And while posing in front of a tropical sunset, Ava showed that she has her mother's best interest (and image) at heart.

On Sunday, Reese posted a carousel of images to her grid that captured her and Ava all dressed up in front of a stunning beach backdrop. The actress wore a white dress with a button-down front, ruffled collar, quarter-length sleeves, and eyelet lace detailing. A rope belt cinched the midsection, and Witherspoon perfected the look with dainty gold jewelry that included hoop earrings, stacked bangles, and a layered chain necklace.

For her part, Ava wore a teal-colored wrap dress with a ruffled skirt and V neckline. She accessorized with gold drop earrings and showed off a new arm tattoo of an "admit one" ticket.

In the gallery's second image, Ava made sure her mother was picture-perfect by adjusting her makeup with her finger. "Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰," Reese captioned the post.

Reese Witherspoon White Dress and Ava Phillippe Teal Dress Sunset Photo
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Earlier this year, Ava told People that her and her mom's resemblance doesn't stop at their looks; they also have a similar sense of style. "When we're separated, we're like, 'What are you wearing? Oh! That's weirdly similar," she said at Coachella. The two have also (evidently) bonded over makeup. Ava attributes her knowledge of beauty to her mom and grandma.

"My first memories of makeup are of [watching] my grandmother and the way she does her lipstick and her blush and her eyeliner," she told the outlet. "And the way my mom would get glammed up for events."

