Reese Withersoon Reacts to Daughter Ava Phillippe's Instagram Post With Her Boyfriend
Mama knows best.
Ava Phillippe has her mother's stamp of approval. On Monday, Reese Witherspoon's 21-year-old daughter Phillippe posted a sweet and rare photo of herself and boyfriend Owen Mahoney while on vacation in Austin, Texas.
The two were hoping to catch the famous tourist attraction of bats flying out from under the city's bridges, but it seems the bats did not deliver.
"the bats were feeling shy…so here's a pic of us instead 🦇," Phillippe wrote. The actress's daughter wore a red-and-white, polka-dot dress with a choker necklace while her boyfriend wore a blue button up. The Legally Blonde star took to the comments section to give the couple her approval with a cute comment.
"😍 These two," Witherspoon wrote about her daughter and her boyfriend, who both attend UC Berkeley and have been public with their relationship since 2019. Given that the mother-daughter duo have a close relationship, Witherspoon's approval is seemingly important.
Ava, a.k.a. Witherspoons' literal twin, posted a sweet, and slightly comical, Instagram tribute to her mom in honor of Mother's Day in May.
"To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more: Happy Mother's Day! 💐💕 ," Phillippe wrote.