Reese Witherspoon's Sunniest Street Style Looks

Reese bridged the gap between the end of summer and beginning of fall in the sort of preppy style that would be *perfect* for the first day of school—take note, Ava! The Home Again actress stepped out in L.A. on Tuesday wearing a navy tee (shop a similar style here), a magenta floral skirt from her own line ($165; draperjames.com); denim platform sandals, a monogrammed Parker Thatch tote (shop a similar style here), and a pair of blue cat-eye sunnies.