Reese Witherspoon Steps Into Spring with Kick Flare Jeans

As we mentioned last month, kick flare cropped pants are the new "It" bottoms for spring, with the trend popping up just about everywhere (particularly on street style savvy fashionistas). Reese Witherspoon was also spotted rocking the look, with the Oscar winner stepping out in Santa, Monica, Calif. Tuesday in a denim pair, completing her ensemble with a white-and-blue floral top and off-white sandals.

MEGA/AKM-GSI

The southern lifestyle guru was all smiles as she made her way to a skin care clinic, sporting coordinating blue mirrored shades and a clutch in her hands. Witherspoon is just the latest star to get into the kick flared look, given that the flattering silhouette first popped up on style-watch radars last season in denim, white, prints and more.

The thesp, who turned 40 last month—and never looked better—often shares her street style inspiration with fans on her Draper James website as well as her Instagram page. While she hasn't posted any recent shots of kick flare cropped pants, she did share a vintage photo from Life on the 'gram, which showed three women strutting down a street in high waist plain and printed shorts. "Fashion Inspiration #VintagePhotography#GirlSquad#IsItShortWeatherYet#LifeMagazine," she captioned the photo.

Fashion Inspiration 💅🏼 #VintagePhotography #GirlSquad #IsItShortWeatherYet #LifeMagazine A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 12, 2016 at 12:52pm PDT

When it is officially shorts weather, something tells us the Hot Pursuit star will nail that look as well.