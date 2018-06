2 of 6 Mark Abrahams

Why She’s Most Confident Now

"As you get older, you know what you like and what you don't like and you're not apologetic about it," Witherspoon says. "I used to judge myself so harshly-I think women in their 20s do. But you start to realize that none of it is really all that important. As long as you're comfortable, the best parts of yourself come through no matter what."