Reese Witherspoon Is Headlining a Women's Empowerment Conference

With a lifestyle clothing brand and her films, of course, Reese Witherspoon is already a jack of all trades, and now she's adding a new role to her already impressive resume. She will be a key speaker at The Simpatico Conference this July in Australia. As part of this tour through Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, female leaders will be teaching women's empowerment and related skills to those in attendance. "Reese Witherspoon embodies the philosophy of The Simpatico Conference," said the conference's managing director Jacqueline Nagle in a statement released today. "She is talented, intelligent, passionate, diverse and committed to making a difference."

Ahead of her appearance at the event, Witherspoon has left fans with some food for thought on the organization's web site: "What would happen if we were all brave enough to be a little more ambitious? I think the world will change." We can't wait to see what else this leading lady has to say at the forum Down Under this summer.