14 Times Reese Witherspoon Channeled Elle Woods

Although Reese Witherspoon’s bend-and-snap days are long gone, there’s no doubt that the iconic sorority-sister-turned-Harvard-Law-student has influenced the actress’s sense of style.

In the 15 years since Legally Blonde was released, Witherspoon has had no shortage of Elle Woods-inspired ensembles—from sly rose-colored accents to full-out pink-on-pink, the actress clearly learned a lesson or two from her fictional counterpart.

Though Witherspoon has made it very clear that she’s a southern gal at heart (hello, Draper James), to this day it’s difficult to dissociate her early aughts Cali-girl demeanor from the family-oriented Reese we know and love.

Since Blonde’s debut, Witherspoon has earned acclaim for her roles as folk singer June Carter, soul-searching memoirist Cheryl Strayed, Mark Ruffalo’s comatose love interest … the list goes on and on, yet for some reason, Elle is the one who's stuck with us.

VIDEO: 7 Times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Were Twins

Most recently, Reese channeled her inner Elle Woods on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at a Girls Inc. luncheon in Los Angeles. In a hot pink dress with a violet overlay, Witherspoon stirred within us a nostalgia for her Legally Blonde days.

Join us for a trip down memory lane as we discuss Witherspoon’s most Woodsian looks to date.