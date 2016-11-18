14 Times Reese Witherspoon Channeled Elle Woods

MGM/courtesy Everett Collection
Isabel Jones
Nov 17, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

Although Reese Witherspoon’s bend-and-snap days are long gone, there’s no doubt that the iconic sorority-sister-turned-Harvard-Law-student has influenced the actress’s sense of style.

In the 15 years since Legally Blonde was released, Witherspoon has had no shortage of Elle Woods-inspired ensembles—from sly rose-colored accents to full-out pink-on-pink, the actress clearly learned a lesson or two from her fictional counterpart.

Though Witherspoon has made it very clear that she’s a southern gal at heart (hello, Draper James), to this day it’s difficult to dissociate her early aughts Cali-girl demeanor from the family-oriented Reese we know and love.

Since Blonde’s debut, Witherspoon has earned acclaim for her roles as folk singer June Carter, soul-searching memoirist Cheryl Strayed, Mark Ruffalo’s comatose love interest … the list goes on and on, yet for some reason, Elle is the one who's stuck with us.

VIDEO: 7 Times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Were Twins

Most recently, Reese channeled her inner Elle Woods on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at a Girls Inc. luncheon in Los Angeles. In a hot pink dress with a violet overlay, Witherspoon stirred within us a nostalgia for her Legally Blonde days. 

Join us for a trip down memory lane as we discuss Witherspoon’s most Woodsian looks to date.

1 of 14 Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Pattern-Clad Elle

Nov. 16, 2016: Witherspoon's pink-and-purple patterned dress would definitely earn a spot in Elle's designer closet. She might just be feelin' the velvet platforms, too... 

2 of 14 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Casual Elle

Feb. 10, 2016: Reese downplayed her outfit's rosy saturation with a pair of ripped jeans and a leather jacket. 

3 of 14 SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

SHOPPING CENTER ELLE

Aug. 13, 2015: Bright pink purse on one arm, shopping bag on the other—how Elle Woods-y is this?!

4 of 14 Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Buddy comedy Elle

Apr. 21, 2015: We can totally see this shot sitting on the mantle at Elle's sorority house. 

5 of 14 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

MELLOW ELLE

Dec. 10, 2014: Witherspoon took Woods's aesthetic down a few notches, but still retained the character's pinky sheen.

6 of 14 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Unapologetically Elle

Nov. 8, 2014: Hot pink gown, hot pink lip—Witherspoon's sartorial influence was hardly a mystery. 

7 of 14 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

COUNTRY CLUB ELLE

July 31, 2014: The only way this hot pink cardigan and blouse set could be more Elle Woods-esque is if Witherspoon were toting the character's beloved ;Chihuahua, Bruiser.

8 of 14 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RED carpet Elle

May 5, 2014: If Elle ever had a chance to grace the red carpet—and you know she must've—this gorgeous column-style gown would've been a definite contender. 

9 of 14 Pixplus/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tech-Savvy Elle

Mar. 19, 2014: Woods' screentime never crossed over into the iPhone era—but if it had, we think she would've loved Witherspoon's phone case. 

10 of 14 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Real world Elle

Mar. 18, 2014: This outfit is exactly what we imagine a fancy late-thirties lawyer Woods would wear to court.

11 of 14 SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic

FLORAL ELLE

Mar. 14, 2013: Witherspoon gave her simple look a girly edge with a floral blouse, pink pumps, and a matching bag. 

12 of 14 Mike Marsland/WireImage

SUBTLE ELLE

May 26, 2012: Hot pink sandals brightened the actress's otherwise subdued look. 

13 of 14 John Shearer/WireImage)

Bustier Elle

Dec. 13, 2010: Witherspoon gave her classic LBD a twist with a splash of Elle Woods-approved rose. 

14 of 14 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Edgy Elle

Oct. 28, 2009: This lacy hot pink dress is totally next-gen Elle. P.S.: This was only seven years ago, how does Reese look like she's 15?

