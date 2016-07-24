Reese Witherspoon Channels Her Inner Cowgirl in Nashville

Reese Witherspoon is channeling her inner cowgirl in Nashville, sipping on sweet tea, sporting Stetsons, and gushing over a brand new pair of cowgirl boots. The Oscar winner is no stranger to the South—Witherspoon was born in Louisiana, raised in Tennessee, became America's Sweetheart with the success of Sweet Home Alabama, and recently launched her Draper James lifestyle brand that's brimming with Southern charm.

Fresh off a wilderness trip in Canada with son Deacon, the mom-of-three is busy in Nashville shooting new looks for her clothing line. Witherspoon has been taking to social media to share glimpses of her adventures in the Music City.

"Score!" Witherspoon exclaims in the caption of one Instagram pic. The blonde beauty is beaming in a pink floral Draper James dress while posing with a cowgirl boot. "Found these amazing @spaceykacey boots at my favorite boot store," she continues, along with the hashtags, "#Nashville" and "#BigTimeBoots."

Sneak peek of the @draperjames shoot in #Nashville 💙 #LoveThisCity #LoveThisLook A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 23, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

In another shot, the 40-year-old looks radiant as she poses on the sidewalk in another one of her Draper James designs, with Nashville staples like a "Bar-B-Que" sign and man in a cowboy hat strumming a guitar in view behind her. "#LoveThisCity #LoveThisLook," Witherspoon adds in the caption.

reesewitherspoon / snapchat

Witherspoon has also shared sneak peeks of the photo shoots on her Snapchat, posing with a guitar in a preppy plaid number with the caption, "Yeehaw!" and a final snap capturing a close-up of the actress in a pink floral top and white stetson accompanied by, "That's a wrap."

reesewitherspoon / snapchat

reesewitherspoon / snapchat

