Everything to Know About Reese Witherspoon’s Beauty Look on Our December Cover

On InStyle’s December cover, Reese Witherspoon dazzles in diamonds. But in addition to the eye-catching baubles she wears, the star rocks a bold red lip and perfectly-tousled blonde hair that, quite frankly, demand just as much attention.

“We wanted to keep Reese looking fresh with a festive edge,” says makeup artist Molly R. Stern, who began the primping process by addressing Witherspoon's complexion during our Malibu garden shoot. “I kept her skin super clean, and I even enhanced her freckles a bit.” After applying Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation ($76; nordstrom.com), Stern zeroed in on Witherspoon’s cheeks. “I wanted them to be flushed with a soft and healthy glow,” she says. To do so, she layered Laura Mercier Crème Cheek Colour in Blaze ($26; nordstrom.com) under Burberry Light Glow Earthy Blush in No. 07 ($42; bloomingdales.com).

To make Witherspoon's eyes pop, Stern used NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Topless ($29; narscosmetics.com) and “tightly lined her lash line” with Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Mad Max Brown ($20; sephora.com). “I wanted to keep the eye bright and clean,” says Stern, who added just the right amount of drama by layering Witherspoon’s lashes with YSL Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils in High Density Black ($32; yslbeautyus.com).

Lisa Martin

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Talks to Dolly Parton About Growing Up, Breaking Out, and Being In Charge

For the final touch, Stern went with a bold lip. “I wanted a rich and creamy bordeaux shade,” she says. After softly lining Witherspoon's lips with Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Rush ($20; nordstrom.com), she crushed Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope Edition in Entourage ($50; bloomingdales.com) into the star's lips "for a stained yet rich finish.” And while the dramatic end result is certainly glamorous, it balances well with the star's natural complexion. “Reese’s darker lip is really complimented by her clean skin,” says Stern.

Witherspoon’s bold pout is further balanced by the softness of her lightly-waved long locks. “We decided on a carefree, undone and natural look,” says hairstylist Lona Vigi, who created Witherspoon's look for our shoot. “We wanted something that she could put her hands through and move around.” To get just the right amount of volume, body, and movement, Vigi prepped Reese's wet hair with Nexxus Exxpand+ Volumizing Whip ($10; amazon.com).

Once Witherspoon's hair was dry, Vigi topped off her flawless beauty look by creating light waves with the ghd Styler Iron ($149; sephora.com) and adding "a bend here and there" with the brand's Curve Iron ($199; sephora.com).

VIDEO: 16 of Reese Witherspoon's Favorite Things

Pick up the December issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.

Photographed by Thomas Whiteside; Styled by Melissa Rubini; Hair by Lona Vigi for Starworks Artists; Makeup by Molly R. Stern for Starworks Artists; Manicure by Amy Ruiz; Set design by Bette Adams for Mary Howard Studio.