Red Carpet Transformations

From international martial arts champion to one of the most popular teens in Hollywood, Taylor Lautner has proved time and time again that hard work really does pay off. Our first memories are of a younger Lautner back in 2005 when he starred in both Cheaper By the Dozen 2 and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. He has since become quite the heart throb-citing the incident where 2,000 girls stormed the hotel he was staying in as a time when he actually feared for his life! We see him as Jacob Black in the Twilight series, and up next? Look for him in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 next year and Incarceron in 2013.